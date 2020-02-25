The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 25
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 24 February 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 24 February 2020 96.58p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 95.12p per ordinary share
25 February 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45