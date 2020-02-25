Kudelski Security Named 2019 LogRhythm European

Partner of the Year

Strong adoption of Kudelski Security's managed security services (MSS) across Europe propels LogRhythm performance with strategic clients

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerlandand Phoenix (AZ), USA, February 25th, 2020 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced it has been named LogRhythm's 2019 European Partner of the Year. Kudelski Security and its Managed Security Services were honored by LogRhythm for outstanding sales performance throughout the year.

"Based on the rapid adoption of their managed security offerings, Kudelski Security's delivery throughout 2019 was exceptional," said Rob Plonk, Regional Director, Continental Europe. "We have a long-standing relationship built on a shared commitment to empowering organizations to protect their assets. The European Sales Partner of the Year award is well deserved, and we look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in 2020."

Kudelski Security built its next-generation MSS from the ground up to provide visibility and protection for data - wherever it resides. This accolade is the latest in a growing body of global recognition endorsing the effectiveness of Kudelski Security's approach and partner-first service, including from IDC, Gartner and Forrester. Last year also saw Kudelski Security MSS named key player in Gartner's "Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide".

Speaking on the award, Philippe Borloz, VP Sales, EMEA, said: "We are delighted to receive this award. LogRhythm is renowned for next-gen SIEM technology that provides rapid threat detection and response. This award speaks volumes about our ability to deliver solutions to our joint clients that maximize the value of their IT investments and reduce risk."

LogRhythm is a strategic partner for Kudelski Security globally, and one of the technologies integrated with the infrastructure that supports the company's Cyber Fusion Centers in Switzerland and the United States.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

