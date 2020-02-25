NASEF, the North America Scholastic Esports Federation, and the British Esports Association have signed an MOU in order to multiply the positive impact of the two organizations on the life and career education of youth around the world.

NASEF and British Esports are leveraging esports as a platform for students to do much more than play video games competitively. On opposite sides of the world, both groups are teaching young people STEAM skills, giving insight into many career possibilities, and helping them develop personally and emotionally all in the environment of competitive esports tournaments, teams, classes, and clubs.

Through the new partnership, the following activities will be implemented in North America and the United Kingdom:

Share scholastic approaches and educational programming, including curriculum development and learning about all aspects of the esports ecosystem

Jointly develop content for an online student learning program

Develop coaching manual for prospective esports coaches

Establish an exchange program for coaches, esports managers and teachers

Set new standards for the scholastic esports community

Create joint competitions, incorporating traditional gamers but featuring a strong focus on diversity and inclusivity

Share Beyond the Game challenges which emphasize the career aspects of esports

Serve on each other's boards to provide a broad international perspective

British Esports Association chair Andy Payne OBE commented: "We are delighted to partner with NASEF and work on shared learnings around esports in education. Some positive first steps have been taken in this space over the past few years, and by teaming up with another respected organisation we can combine forces, develop new programs faster and work stronger together."

Gerald Solomon, executive director of the Samueli Foundation and founder of NASEF, added: "NASEF is excited to be partnering with British Esports to make a difference in the lives of children and young adults through a scholastic and academic approach to esports.

"It is rare when two entities have the same set of values and moral compass. NASEF and British Esports are two such organizations. Working together, we can accomplish so much more for children around the world."

About the North America Scholastic Esports Federation

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation is working to ensure that ALL students possess the knowledge and skills needed to be society's game changers: educated, productive, and empathetic individuals. NASEF was founded in 2018 with a mission to provide opportunities for ALL students to use esports as a platform to acquire critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. The Federation's core values are intertwined through all aspects of education and play: learning, opportunity, community, diversity, and respect.

About the British Esports Association

The British Esports Association is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2016 to support and promote esports in the UK.

As a national body, its aims are to foster future British talent, increase the awareness of esports and provide expertise and advice. It's focused on the grassroots level of esports and is not a governing body.

The Association helps educate the masses including parents, teachers, media and government around what esports is and what its benefits are. Its three goals are to Promote, Improve and Inspire.

