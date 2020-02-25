Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent social media sentiment analysis engagement. This success story sheds light on the importance of analyzing customer sentiments to drive measurable outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005830/en/

Importance of Social Media Sentiment Analysis (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of advanced social media analytics solutions empowers businesses to gain deeper insights into customer needs and preferences. Request a FREE proposal to learn how such insights can help you drive significant improvements across business segments.

The unstructured, raw data generated from social platforms form a larger proportion of unanalyzed data across industries. Social data from such platforms holds valuable insights that can help make better decisions if analyzed accurately. Though most businesses are rightfully obsessed with metrics and strategies that improve customer satisfaction levels, most are unaware of the benefits of social media sentiment analysis. Today social media analytics plays a major role in driving business outcomes by helping companies leverage analytics for mining the social sentiments of their customers. As a result, business leaders across industries are now looking at leverage analytics to extract insights from their social data sets.

Talk to our analytics experts to learn how natural language processing can help you gain detailed insights on customer sentiments.

According to Quantzig's social media analytics experts, "To better understand brand affinity and customer requirements, its crucial for businesses to understand customer sentiments and factors that impact brand loyalty. This insight can not just improve your understanding about your company, product, or service but helps manage end-to-end processes that foster an analytics culture driven by data-driven decision making."

The Business Problem:The rise in the global customer base made it challenging for a leading entertainment and sports technology company to analyze and act on customer sentiments

We are best positioned to use our domain expertise, process knowledge, and analytics capabilities to serve your interest. Book a FREE solution demo to learn more about our solutions.

The Solution Offered To help the client tackle their challenges, our social media sentiment analytics experts adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach that focused on leveraging data mining algorithms and social media sentiment analysis techniques to automatically transform unstructured sentiments into structured data providing information about products, services, and other customer service-related issues

Quantzig's predictive analytics solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 65% reduction in survey spend

Improve customer satisfaction by 3X

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2w23try

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005830/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us