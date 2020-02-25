Berman Tabacco Investigates Tupperware Brands Corp.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Berman Tabacco (https://www.bermantabacco.com/), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Tupperware Brands Corp. ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE:TUP).

On January 24, 2020, Tupperware announced in a press release that it was "conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business to determine the extent to which these matters may further impact results and to assess and enhance the effectiveness of internal controls at this business" and that it would "file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide a 15-calendar day extension within which to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019."

