The market is driven by the rising number of surgical procedures. In addition, the technological advances in patient temperature management products are anticipated to boost the growth of the patient temperature management market.

Factors such as sedentary lifestyle, environmental pollution, stress, excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and unhealthy diets are leading to an increase in the number of chronic diseases among individuals. Hypertension, CVDs, cancer, and orthopedic deformities are some of the common chronic conditions witnessed across the world. This is leading to a high influx of patients in hospitals and ASCs and increase in the number of surgical procedures, especially in the US. The most common procedures include orthopedic surgeries such as fracture fixation, knee replacement surgeries, knee arthroscopy, ophthalmology surgeries, nervous system surgeries, and excisions or destructions of tumors. Post-surgical procedures, patients are at a risk of developing hypothermia if their body temperature is not maintained at an optimal level. This is propelling the demand and adoption of temperature management systems to maintain the temperature of patients at normal levels and improve patient outcomes. Thus, the rising number of surgical procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Bair Hugger Normothermia System, 3M Bair Paws System, and 3M Ranger Blood Fluid Warming System.

Asahi Kasei Group

Asahi Kasei Group offers products through the following business units: Material, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The company offers Thermogard XP Temperature Management System, STx+ Surface Pad System, and Catheter Family.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates under various business segments, namely BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers enFlow IV fluid and Blood Warming System.

Belmont Medical Technologies

Belmont Medical Technologies offers products through the following business segments: The Belmont Rapid Infuser RI-2, buddy lite, Hyperthermia Pump, Patient Temperature Management, and Fluid Management. The company also offers CritiCool, Allon, CureWrap, and ThermoWrap.

Enthermics Inc.

Enthermics Inc. offers Blanket Warmers, Fluid Warmers, and Combination Warmers. The key offerings include ivNow Fluid Warmers, Comfort Series Fluid Warmers, Titan Series Fluid Warmers, and Designer Series Fluid Warmers.

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Patient warming devices

Patient cooling devices

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

