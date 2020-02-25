Internet Marketing Company: Best Car Insurance 2020: Top Discounts That Drivers Should Never Miss

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types, available discounts, and money-saving tips.

Car insurance discounts make a policyholder's life easier. The good news is that there are many discounts available on the market. But each company has its own rules for obtaining them. So, always ask the insurer to provide a list with offered discounts and requirements. Furthermore, drivers can check if they qualify for some discounts when using online quotes. Visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/ to get free car insurance quotes from top-rated insurance companies all over the United States.

Bundling policies. When combining multiple insurance types or insuring multiple vehicles under the same contract, the policyholder will get a discount. The value of the discount varies by the insurance company. Generally, the more business the policyholder brings to the company, the bigger the discount will be. In some cases, the discount can be as high as 20%. On the long term, the policyholder can save thousands of dollars. Most online questionnaires highlight the bundling options and how much can be saved.

Defensive driving discounts . Drivers can get an insurance discount for studying well and passing defensive driving exams. However, they will get discounts only if they graduate approved courses. Insurance companies offer this type of course, so always check first if the current provider offers defensive driving courses. When getting online quotes, users are usually asked if they have participated in defensive driving programs or they are willing to participate.

Safety gear discount . Having the right safety equipment can trim insurance costs. The list of eligible items for this discount includes immobilizers, lane departure systems, hi-quality airbags and seatbelts, head and kneed protection. Each company may use a different name for this discount/ When getting online quotes, drivers are asked if the car has safety or anti-theft devices installed.

Low mileage discount . Being less exposed to accidents will significantly lower insurance costs. The rule for obtaining this discount is simple: drive less than a certain number of miles. The average annual mileage is 12.000. Anything below that will qualify the driver for a discount. Online questionnaires ask the user to approximate the annual mileage or daily mileage.

"Insurance companies offer a great number of discounts. Drivers should check for how many they qualify and ask for a price update", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

