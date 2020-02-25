Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853155 ISIN: FR0000051070 Ticker-Symbol: ETX 
Tradegate
24.02.20
15:20 Uhr
2,485 Euro
-0,140
-5,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAUREL & PROM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAUREL & PROM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,380
2,455
20:26
2,380
2,390
20:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAUREL & PROM
MAUREL & PROM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAUREL & PROM SA2,485-5,33 %