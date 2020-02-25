The laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market is poised to grow by USD 13.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market Analysis Report by Application (Element analysis, Separation analysis and Molecular analysis), Geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the emergence of precision proteomics to develop personalized medicine and therapies. In addition, the rising number of applications for analytical instruments are anticipated to boost the growth of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market.

The demand for personalized therapies is increasing due to the shift in healthcare models from prescriptive models to preventive ones across the world. Researchers are continually identifying new drug targets for successful discovery of new therapies or drugs. They are integrating genomics with proteomics to develop personalized medicines. This requires different laboratory analytical instruments such as mass spectrometers to analyze biological samples, protein interaction and protein modification, and interrogation of protein expression. This is propelling the adoption rates of laboratory analytical instruments. Thus, the emergence of precision proteomics to develop personalized medicine and therapies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Life sciences and applied markets, Diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Cary 5000 UV-Vis-NIR and Cary 100 UV-Vis.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. offers products through the following business units: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The company offers SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzer and SPECTROBLUE.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Bruker Scientific Instruments and Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies. The company offers D8 ADVANCE and rapifleX MALDI PharmaPulse.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers Leica CM3050 S Research Cryostat and ThermoBrite FISH Auto Slide Prep FISH Auto Slide Prep.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Science Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company offers Laboratory analytical instruments and consumables.

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Element analysis

Separation analysis

Molecular analysis

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

