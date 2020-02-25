Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929138 ISIN: US00846U1016 Ticker-Symbol: AG8 
Frankfurt
25.02.20
19:41 Uhr
72,22 Euro
-1,78
-2,41 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,79
72,35
20:27
71,67
72,20
20:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC72,22-2,41 %
AMETEK INC84,57-3,73 %