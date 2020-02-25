Power management company Eaton today announced that it has been named one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a firm focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical best practices around the world.

This year marks the ninth time Eaton has been named one of the most ethical companies on Ethisphere's annual list. In 2020, 130 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"It is an honor to be named one of the world's most ethical companies, because acting with integrity is something we strive to do every single day," said Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz, senior vice president, Global Ethics and Compliance, Eaton. "Our reputation as an ethical organization is a powerful, distinguishing characteristic and a key competitive advantage. Being ethical is also one of our company's leadership attributes, a value that we expect to be demonstrated by every Eaton employee."

Ethisphere evaluates each year's honorees by assessing their culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, and diversity. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

