CloudOak Forms Strategic Partnership with Taylor Business Group to Accelerate Business Growth of Their Client Base

OAKVILLE, ON (CA) / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / CloudOak is pleased to announce its newly-established partnership with Taylor Business Group, the premier coaching and peer group company for IT solution providers.

Taylor Business Group's (TBG) clients include top performing managed service providers (MSPs) - as well as IT companies that desire to achieve best-in-class breakthroughs in revenue growth, improve functional area efficiencies, and increase their profitability. TBG's purpose with their clients is to share, apply, and execute best practices for building a sales engine and pipeline, growing an elite services business model, implementing a road map to peak profitability and performing at the highest levels of operational efficiency.

"We believe that businesses working together can grow more effectively. Our Business Improvement Groups (BIG) present an opportunity for its partners to establish proven financial benchmarks, implement tried-and-true processes, and exchange ideas that will aid accelerating their business growth", states Michael France, Managing Partner for Taylor Business Group.

In line with this vision, CloudOak's Plan4Continuity entered the playing field as a one-of-a-kind Business Continuity Planning and business process automation tool that can open up massive opportunities for IT service providers globally (including MSPs, CSPs, VARs and IT software and hardware providers) no matter the size of their client base in the SMB and SME space.

Jeff Collier, co-founder and CEO of CloudOak, highlights that "Because Plan4Continuity is a game changing solution new to IT Service Providers, it offers them a unique way to differentiate themselves from the competition while monetizing "Business Process Management and Automation" in the Cloud. We've seen an incredible response from the partner community and adding a prestigious brand like the "Taylor Business Group" is a great example of that. We are very proud to be partnered with them and the talented team of professionals they have there. We are really excited to see what they are going to be able to do with Plan4Continuity in their market."

"Plan4Continuity has been developed to solve a global problem across all businesses and all verticals.", says Troy Cheeseman, co-founder of CloudOak. "Today, many partners and clients have a BDR system in place for disaster recovery of servers and critical systems however, almost all clients do not have a full business continuity plan and very few MSPs offer a Business Continuity Planning service that can help coordinate and automate the business operations of the full continuity event. While BDR technology has made significant advancements for MSPs, the Business Continuity Planning and business operations ecosystem is still as it was 20+ years ago. Plan4Continuity allows you to create continuity plans in minutes and then turn any plan into a rapid notification system that tracks and records all continuity event actions and communications in real time. By offering our new industry first solution through partners, MSPs can create a completely new and untapped monthly recurring revenue stream.", concludes Cheeseman.

As a CloudOak strategic peer group partner, Taylor Business Group will offer Plan4Continuity to all TBG partners which will give each member a competitive advantage. Plan4Continuity will be a unique differentiator for TBG members. "With their award-winning technology Plan4Continuity, combined with our coaches' experience in revenue growth and managed IT, we believe that this strategic partnership will create a growing, profitable and seamless business process automation solution for our partner community", concludes Dennis O'Connell, VP, Taylor Business Group.

Here are some of Plan4Continuity's highlights:

Plan4Continuity is a unique cloud SaaS solution that creates cloud-based Disaster Recovery Plans and Business Continuity Plans as live applications in minutes.

Plan4Continuity offers 25+ continuity templates which includes plans like Active Shooter, Data Breach Response, Fire Evacuation, Flood, any Natural Disaster, Disaster Recovery, Cyber Security Audits, Ransomware Attack, and more.

Plan4Continuity offers an industry first solution as every plan includes "Broadcast", "Call Tree" and "Roll Call" technology with asset detection to create servers and assets as part of any client's Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan. Broadcast - the ability to text mobile devices instantly of a continuity event or declare. Roll Call - the ability to send a text to every mobile device instantly with options to indicate safety or if they are in need of help to track in real time. Call Tree - the ability to send email and text to anyone instantly inside or outside the company to coordinate, automate and orchestrate the continuity event.

and technology with asset detection to create servers and assets as part of any client's Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan.

CloudOak's state of the art solution provides peace of mind when a business is met with the most critical challenges like Data Breach, Ransomware Attack, Disaster Recovery or even something as drastic as an Active Shooter. Our solution provides clarity and precision when the panic and confusion of such tragic events strike. Our vision is to save one hour of downtime, one business or one life by taking the confusion of human error out of the equation.

To learn more about Plan4Continuity and about CloudOak, visit http://www.cloudoakchannel.com/business-continuity-planning/ or contact us at partners@cloudooakchannel.com.

About CloudOak (www.cloudoakchannel.com)

CloudOak is a TSP & Channel solution provider creating solutions that Protect, Control and Recover any company's data and applications. We source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designing for the emerging SMB, SME, and MSP of tomorrow. We are proud to offer our services exclusively to Managed Service Providers globally.

About Taylor Business Group (www.taylorbusinessgroup.com)

Taylor Business Group (TBG) is a leading coaching, consulting, and business improvement firm for IT Solution Providers. TBG works with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Technology Service Providers (TSPs), and other technology companies to help them understand the metrics and business methods that are critical to growth and profitability. The combination of executive coaching, financial reporting, business improvement groups, and marketing & sales training programs is what is needed to guide business owners through quickly changing technology services landscape.

