Dienstag, 25.02.2020
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A2ARHD ISIN: CA3767901018 Ticker-Symbol: GJT 
25.02.20
19:50 Uhr
0,250 Euro
+0,092
+58,43 %
25.02.2020 | 20:20
Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs is Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / (CSE:PERK / OTCQB:GLNNF / FKT:GJT) At the request of IIROC, Perk Labs Inc. ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Perk Labs (formerly Glance Technologies Inc.) is the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, payments and loyalty app, and announced today that the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") stock symbol changed from GET to PERK.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io.

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles
CEO
(833) 338-0299
investors@perklabs.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/577816/Perk-Labs-is-Unaware-of-Any-Material-Change

