Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - North Sur Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC"), as principal regulator, has issued the Corporation a revocation order dated February 24, 2020 granting full revocation of cease trade order previously issued by the ASC.

The ASC, as principal regulator, previously issued a cease trade order against the Corporation on May 8, 2017 (the "CTO") and the British Columbia Securities Commission cease traded the Corporation on May 9, 2017. The CTO was issued against the Corporation due to the Corporation's failure to file its certification of annual filings, annual audited financials and annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The Corporation has filed its: (i) annual audited financials and annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017; and (ii) interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for each of the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 (collectively, the "CD Materials"). Copies of the CD Materials can be found on the Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Document and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The trading in, and acquisition of, securities of the Corporation is no longer prohibited.

