Venture Global Plaquemines LNG and EDF enter into LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement for 1 MTPA

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, LLC and Électricité de France, S.A. (EDF) have entered into a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of one million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

Under this agreement, EDF will purchase LNG on a free on board basis (FOB) for a 20-year term starting from the commercial operation date of the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG export facility.

The 20 MTPA Plaquemines facility utilizes an identical configuration to the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG project, currently under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Plaquemines LNG has previously sold 2.5 MTPA under a 20-year SPA to PGNiG. The project has received its final authorizations from both the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is in construction or under development on 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

