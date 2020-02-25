Integrated capabilities provide increased global access to cutting-edge talent solutions as two industry leaders join forces

WilsonHCG, a global talent solutions leader, has announced it has joined forces with Profile Search Selection (Profile), a Hong Kong-based human capital solutions specialist, as it continues its expansion across Asia.

Profile, which was established in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong and has offices in Singapore, Shanghai and Beijing. With more than 100 consultants, Profile provides high quality regionally led human capital solutions to leading organizations in the financial, commercial and professional services sectors.

"In an ultra-competitive environment for talent globally, clients are relying on us to deliver innovative worldwide talent solutions," said John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG. "We are beyond excited to partner with Andrew, Richard, and the Profile team the cultural and value alignment is a natural fit. Profile's expertise throughout Asia, combined with our existing global capabilities that span 40+ countries over six continents, means we'll continue to provide the highest level of service to our clients around the world."

Andrew Oliver, co-founder and managing director at Profile, said: "We are extremely excited about what the future holds for our combined entities. Having spent more than a year getting to know John and his leadership team, the client and geographical synergies of the business are clear to see. What excites us the most, however, are the mutually held values and strong emphasis on culture which have driven the long-term success of both organizations."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be joining the WilsonHCG group and are very much looking forward to adding a tremendous amount of value. Culturally speaking, it has been a meeting of minds with regards to our values of professionalism and integrity, and our shared purpose of providing a quality, expectation-exceeding service to our clients," Richard Letcher, co-founder and managing director at Profile added.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning 40+ countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

About Profile

Established in 2005, Profile Search Selection is Asia's leading independent recruitment and human capital solutions specialist. The company provides collaborative solutions to financial services, commercial and professional services clients and works with some of the region's most admired brands.

