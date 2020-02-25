New roadmap solution will expand and complement existing portfolio of Toggle-MRAM devices as industry applications drive higher density requirements

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today announced the development of STT-MRAM specifically for Industrial and IoT applications at Embedded World in Germany. Building on the success of its award winning 1Gb Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, Everspin is developing a new STT product family to deliver the attributes required by broad industrial applications, providing:

Data persistence (non-volatility) with data retention of 10 years

10 years Unlimited endurance

8Mb to 256Mb densities

-40 to 85C operating temperature range

SRAM-like performance, low latency and high bandwidth

Standard JEDEC Serial interface (SPI, QSPI, OSPI, xSPI)

Compatibility with Everspin's existing Serial Toggle MRAM as well as nvSRAM, FRAM and NOR Flash

Everspin currently supports more than 1,000 customers with its Toggle MRAM that delivers all the benefits above for industrial applications at the smaller 128Kb-32Mb densities. With the increasing bandwidth, features, code and data storage requirements for industrial applications driven by 5G, the need for higher densities will accelerate. MRAM is often used as a universal memory in these applications, being fast enough to execute code as well as provide persistent storage for all data captured. The new Industrial/IoT STT-MRAM will deliver densities of 8Mb to 256Mb, complementing and extending the current Toggle MRAM Serial interface products of 128Kb to 4Mb. To complete the portfolio, Everspin provides Toggle Parallel interface devices up to 32Mb and a 1Gb STT-MRAM with a DDR4 interface for the data center market. Each of these product lines meet specific and critical customer requirements and will remain a focus for both new and sustaining design wins for the future.

"Everspin continues to set the standard as the most durable, highest performance persistent memory in the industry," said Troy Winslow, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Everspin. "Being able to bring the scalability and lower cost of STT-MRAM into the industrial and IoT market segments is driven by our broad customer base and enabled through the successful commercialization of our 1Gb STT-MRAM and more than a decade of Toggle MRAM deployments into these markets."

Everspin's STT-MRAM and Toggle MRAM devices allow enterprise infrastructure, data center, industrial, IoT and a host of other application providers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical. This is achieved by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries, and in many applications providing the performance and endurance required for code and data storage in a single persistent device.

The Industrial/IoT STT-MRAM is currently in development on the same 28nm lithography platform as the 1Gb STT-MRAM and will be sampling in the second half of next year. For early customer engagement and technical disclosures, please contact your Everspin sales representative. Contact information can be found here: www.everspin.com/sales









