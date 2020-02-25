ARC Document Solutions: ARC Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results - Exceeds Annual Forecast for Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Meets Annual Forecast for EPS and Adjusted EBITDA

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading document solutions provider to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 92.3 $ 98.4 $ 382.4 $ 400.8 Gross Margin 32.8 % 32.7 % 32.7 % 32.6 % Net income attributable to ARC $ 0.8 $ 1.6 $ 3.0 $ 8.9 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 1.4 $ 1.6 $ 6.8 $ 8.5 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Cash provided by operating activities $ 23.0 $ 24.9 $ 52.8 $ 55.0 EBITDA $ 10.3 $ 12.1 $ 45.9 $ 51.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.7 $ 12.7 $ 49.4 $ 53.4 Capital Expenditures $ 4.5 $ 4.5 $ 12.9 $ 14.9 Debt & Capital Leases (including current), net of unamortized deferred financing fees $ 106.2 $ 127.2

Management Commentary

"While 2019 challenged us to reconfigure our product and service portfolios to adapt to a transforming market, our cash flows from operations remained a steady source of strength and stability," said Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman and CEO of ARC Document Solutions. "While sales declined moderately here in the U.S., our Chinese equipment and supplies division accounted for more than a third of the decline in overall sales for the year."

"Despite the drop in sales, we met our adjusted EBITDA and EPS forecast, and exceeded our target for cash flow from operations," said Mr. Suriyakumar. "We kept our gross margins well above 30 percent, reduced annualized costs by $10 million in the second half of the year, and opened up new markets in color, archiving and MPS."

"Our previous capital allocation strategy - which for several years has been to aggressively reduce our debt - allowed us to convert 100% of our long-term bank debt to a revolving facility in the fourth quarter," said Jorge Avalos, Chief Financial Officer. "This, in turn, supported the creation of our new dividend program and continued share repurchases in the open market. Ending the year with lower levels of debt, a better cost structure, solid margins, and a resilient capital structure creates a clear path for progress in 2020."

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Supplemental Information:

Overview

The fourth quarter capped a year of significant change for ARC in 2019. Demand for traditional architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) printing business continued to decline throughout the year, offset by non-AEC business in color and MPS. Equipment and Supplies sales rose early in the year, but fell dramatically in the last two quarters, driven primarily by significant declines in our Chinese business. This low-margin, non-strategic business accounted for half of the decline in our overall sales for the fourth quarter and more than a third of our overall sales decline for the year. The initial results of our third quarter restructuring had a positive impact on margins in the fourth quarter and helped drive a dramatic improvement on cash flow from operations.

Net Revenue

In millions FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 FYE 2018 4Q 2018 Total Net Revenue $382.4 $92.3 $94.1 $98.9 $97.1 $400.8 $98.4

For the fourth quarter 2019, net revenue declined 6.2%, or $6.1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net revenue for full-year 2019 declined 4.6%, or $18.4 million, year-over-year compared to the full year of 2018. Our Chinese Equipment and Supplies division accounted for $3.3 million of the revenue drop in the fourth quarter and $7 million of the revenue drop for the full year.

Revenue by Business Lines

In millions FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 FYE 2018 4Q 2018 CDIM $205.5 $49.8 $50.5 $54.4 $50.8 $211.4 $51.1 MPS $123.3 $30.2 $30.6 $31.6 $30.9 $128.8 $31.6 AIM $14.1 $3.7 $3.5 $3.6 $3.3 $13.1 $3.4 Equipment and supplies $39.5 $8.6 $9.5 $9.3 $12.1 $47.5 $12.3

For the fourth quarter 2019, construction document and information management (CDIM) sales declined 2.5% compared to prior year, and for the full-year 2019 declined 2.8% year-over-year. Declines in CDIM sales were driven by a lack of demand for traditional printing services, particularly in the construction space, offset partially by non-traditional printing services such as color imaging for retail, promotional and marketing projects.

For the fourth quarter 2019, managed print services (MPS) sales declined 4.5% compared to prior year, and sales for the full-year 2019 declined 4.3% year-over-year as compared to the full year of 2018. MPS sales declined due to decreases in print volumes at existing customer accounts, offset by growth in new accounts.

For the fourth quarter 2019, archiving and information management (AIM) sales increased 8.5% compared to prior year and sales for the full-year 2019 increased 7.3% year-over-year as compared to the full year of 2018. Sales increases in AIM were driven by increased demand for archival and scanning services, as well as growth in our facilities management offering.

For the fourth quarter 2019, equipment and supplies sales declined 30.1% compared to prior year, and sales for the full-year 2019 declined 16.8% year-over-year as compared to the full year of 2018. Declines were driven primarily by constrained capital spending in China and its effect on our Chinese joint venture.

Gross Profit

In millions unless otherwise indicated FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 FYE 2018 4Q 2018 Gross Profit $125.2 $30.2 $30.4 $33.8 $30.7 $130.9 $32.2 Gross Margin 32.7% 32.8% 32.3% 34.2% 31.6% 32.6% 32.7%

Gross profit in the fourth quarter 2019 declined 6.0% year over year, and gross profit for the full-year 2019 declined 4.3% year-over-year as compared to the full year of 2018. Declines in gross profit dollars were driven by lower sales volume, but gross profit margin remained stable despite $18 million in overall annual sales declines.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

In millions FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 FYE 2018 4Q 2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses $107.3 $26.4 $26.0 $27.2 $27.6 $109.1 $27.3

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the fourth quarter declined 3.5% year-over-year, and for the full year 2019 declined 1.7% compared to the full year of 2018. The decreases were driven by lower sales and marketing costs related to our third quarter restructuring exercise.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In millions unless otherwise indicated FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 FYE 2018 4Q 2018 Net Income Attributable to ARC - GAAP $3.0 $0.8 $1.1 $0.5 $0.6 $8.9 $1.6 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ARC $6.8 $1.4 $1.6 $3.1 $0.6 $8.5 $1.6 Earnings per share Attributable to ARC Diluted EPS - GAAP $0.07 $0.02 $0.02 $0.01 $0.01 $0.20 $0.04 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.03 $0.04 $0.07 $0.01 $0.19 $0.03

Decreases in GAAP net income and adjusted net income attributable to ARC and GAAP and adjusted EPS in 2019 were driven by lower sales and related profits, partially offset by the previously disclosed third quarter restructuring plan.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

In millions FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 FYE 2018 4Q 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $52.8 $23.0 $10.8 $16.3 $2.7 $55.0 $24.9

Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter 2019 decreased 7.7% year over year, and for the full-year 2019 decreased 4.0% year-over-year as compared to the full year of 2018.

Results from 2018 included a $2.7 million cash in-flow from operating activities and a corresponding $2.7 million out-flow from investing activities for landlord-tenant improvement allowances as required by GAAP. Excluding this, cash provided from operating activities would have increased, despite the decrease in net income, due to working capital improvements.

EBITDA

In millions FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 FYE 2018 4Q 2018 EBITDA $45.9 $10.3 $11.1 $13.8 $10.6 $51.0 $12.1 Adjusted EBITDA $49.4 $11.7 $12.1 $14.4 $11.2 $53.4 $12.7

Decreases in EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA during 2019 were driven by lower net income, partially offset by our previously disclosed third quarter restructuring exercise.

Additional Information:

Cash & cash equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of 2019 were $29.4 million.

On December 17, 2019 the Company entered into an amendment to its Credit Agreement, initially dated as of November 20, 2014. The Amendment increases the maximum aggregate principal amount of revolving loans ("Revolving Loans") under the Credit Agreement from $65 million to $80 million. Proceeds of a portion of the Revolving Loans available to be drawn under the Credit Agreement were used to fully repay the $49.5 million term loan that was outstanding under the Credit Agreement at the time of the amendment. Senior debt facility payments in 2019 were $20 million.

The Company purchased 0.7 million of its own shares in the open market in the fourth quarter for $0.9 million, and in total, purchased 1.3 million of its own shares during the full-year 2019 for $1.9 million.

ARC's second quarterly cash dividend of one cent was announced on February 14, 2019 with a record date of April 30, 2020, and a payment date of May 29, 2020.

Architectural, engineering, construction and building owner/operators (AEC/O) customers comprised approximately 76% of our total net sales, while customers outside of construction made up approximately 24% of our total net sales.

Total number of MPS locations at the end of the fourth quarter has grown to approximately 10,900, a net gain of approximately 400 locations over Q4 2018.

Sales from Services and Product Lines as a Percentage of Net Sales Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Services and Product Line 2019 2018 2019 2018 CDIM 54.0 % 51.9 % 53.7 % 52.7 % MPS 32.7 % 32.1 % 32.2 % 32.1 % AIM 4.0 % 3.5 % 3.7 % 3.3 % Equipment and supplies sales 9.3 % 12.5 % 10.4 % 11.9 %

Outlook

Management introduced its annual outlook for 2020, anticipating fully-diluted annual adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.13 to $0.18; annual cash provided by operating activities is projected to be in the range of $43 million to $48 million; and annual adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million. ARC's 2020 forecast includes a 27th payroll period for the year caused by annual timing differences in payroll, including leap years. This "catch up" payroll period affects ARC every 11 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, Current assets: 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,425 $ 29,433 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $2,099 and $2,016 51,432 58,035 Inventories, net 13,936 16,768 Prepaid expenses 4,783 4,937 Other current assets 6,807 6,202 Total current assets 106,383 115,375 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $210,849 and $199,480 70,334 70,668 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 41,238 - Goodwill 121,051 121,051 Other intangible assets, net 1,996 5,126 Deferred income taxes 19,755 24,946 Other assets 2,400 2,550 Total assets $ 363,157 $ 339,716 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,231 $ 24,218 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 14,569 17,029 Accrued expenses 20,440 17,571 Current operating lease liabilities 11,060 - Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases 17,075 22,132 Total current liabilities 86,375 80,950 Long-term operating lease liabilities 37,260 - Long-term debt and capital leases 89,082 105,060 Other long-term liabilities 400 6,404 Total liabilities 213,117 192,414 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 49,189 and 48,492 shares issued and 45,228 and 45,818 shares outstanding 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 126,117 123,525 Retained earnings 31,969 29,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,357 ) (3,351 ) 154,778 149,619 Less cost of common stock in treasury, 3,960 and 2,674 shares 11,410 9,350 Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity 143,368 140,269 Noncontrolling interest 6,672 7,033 Total equity 150,040 147,302 Total liabilities and equity $ 363,157 $ 339,716

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)