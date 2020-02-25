Innovest Global to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on March 4, 2020 at 3:40 p.m. ET

Management to Showcase New Investor Presentation & Business Model During Online Event

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC:IVST), a diversified industrials company, will participate at the LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on March 4, 2020 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time.

Innovest Global management will present an overview of the business model and key growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

LD Micro Virtual

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Time: 3:40 p.m. Eastern time (12:40 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33380

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small and micro-cap space. View Innovest Global's profile here.

Please register for the LD Micro Webinar 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webinar, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235. The webinar will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For more information, click here.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring longstanding industrial businesses on great terms and growing them organically through investing in innovative technology and business systems. Organic growth of acquired entities in 2019 over 2018 averaged over 70% on a proforma basis. For more information visit, please click here.

