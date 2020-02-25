Press Works: Meet The Technology Company Offering World's First Cognitive Automation Platform with NLP and NLU

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Technology is evolving and reaching new heights with every passing day. There are thousands of firms and companies that are mushrooming in every field of technology, and Automation is a no different story. One technology company that has been making news and is making itself prominent across the industry is InnovsolTech.

InnovosolTech - The Mission and Vision

The company is a tech solutions provider that revolves around developing solutions for enabling Automation with platforms with NLP and NLU. The mission of the company is to not limit itself to things that work but also to things that may look far fetched but are far more meaningful and essential.

The company leverages its ability to solve real-world problems and develop automation solutions to almost everything that can be automated. The focus is on disrupting the marketplace by taking up ambitious projects, looking at the bigger picture and a long term view, and also empowering and making great ideas to be developed into innovative solutions.

What Does the Company Aim to Provide?

The mission and the vision statement of the country are enough for us to understand that the company believes in constant innovation through research. The primary problems that the company aims in solving pertain to reducing the efforts taken in finishing repetitive tasks and in enhancing the operational efficiencies of all the units, thereby reducing the costs of production and improving customer service.

The company also aims at creating innovative solutions that can attract, onboard, and serve new customers, along with retaining existing customers without no to minimum interventions. So, the idea is to disrupt the way customer handling is done, and the company aims to use AI for Automation in all industries that it can get into. And that is one of the many future aspirations that InnovosolTech thrives on.

Why should you choose InnovosolTech?

There are many reasons to choose InnovosolTech over others. But there are certain aspects of the solutions developed by this technology company that sets it apart from the rest. The products developed by InnovosolTech are compliant to the standard industry norms, and any company that is interested in increasing its operational efficiencies, saving costs, and improving their customer satisfaction levels can seamlessly use their platforms. The platforms are well equipped to handle all repetitive tasks without any interventions, no matter how small or large the business size is. So, here they win a lot of grey points which others don't.

To talk about the products in a little technical detail, InnovosolTech distinguishes itself in being the first Cognitive Automation Platform in the world to use a combination of Intelligent Robotic process automation (iRobo) and a conversational AI that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP). The product stands apart in providing world-class features such as Automated Voice Chat, API driven Automation, NLP and NLU enabled services, Cloud Automation, Speech to Text, and Text to Speech inputs, among other things.

From a business perspective, businesses would not have to invest heavily in arranging for the training and deployment of these platforms as these platforms are extremely easy to learn and use and promise a high return on investments. These products are a revolution in the world of Automation and are going to change the way customer service operations are performed entirely.

InnovosolTech - The Way Ahead

From not having a single cent of funding or external investments to being one of the top-grossing automation solutions providing company, InnovosolTech has come a long way. The constant hard work, grit, and determination of its owners are evident from the fact that they were able to cut out a niche for themselves in creating a unique product that is one of its kind. It is the only platform that can provide a Conversational AI and RPA along with NLP and NLU capabilities. All of that, and much more, is made available to customers in the form of a platform boasting its simplicity and ease of operation.

The owners of this amazing Technology company humbly thank companies and customers showing interest in their product and assure that this is just the beginning of a wonderful change. For InnovosolTech, long term view matters, and there's a lot more that is in the pipeline that is truly going to transform businesses.

