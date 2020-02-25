Optex Systems Holdings Inc.: Optex Systems to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd at 8:40 AM PST / 11:40 AM EST. Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems Holdings Inc., will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can register for the event and access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33279

"We received great feedback from this event last year and are excited to participate again in 2020," stated Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems Holdings Inc. "We look forward to sharing our distinct position within the market and our continued path towards increases in revenue, gross margin, and earnings."

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."



The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

