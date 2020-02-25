INGENICO GROUP: Update on Key Transaction Terms Following Ingenico's Proposed Cash Dividend

Update on Key Transaction Terms

Subject to approval of such dividend, and consistent with the offer terms announced on February 3, 2020, Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico shares terms would therefore be adjusted as follows to reflect the proposed dividend distribution: Primary Offer: 11 Worldline shares and €152.1 in cash for 7 Ingenico shares Secondary exchange offer: 109 Worldline shares in exchange for 57 Ingenico shares Secondary cash offer: €121.90 per Ingenico share



Offer terms for Ingenico OCEANEs remain unchanged

Bezons and Paris, February 25th, 2020 - Ingenico [Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING] announced today that a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of €1.20 per share will be presented to its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May, 26 2020. The dividend ex-date would be June 8, 2020 and the payment date would be on or about June 10, 2020, prior to the expected closing of the transaction during the third quarter of 2020.

Subject to Ingenico Annual General Meeting approval of the proposed dividend, and as reflected in their joint announcement on February 3, 2020, the consideration offered in Worldline's [Euronext: WLN] offer to acquire Ingenico will consequently be adjusted.

As a reminder, the terms of the tender offer announced on February 3, 2020 were:

Primary Offer: 11 Worldline shares and €160.5 in cash for 7 Ingenico shares, translating into an offer price of €123.10 as of January 31 st , 2020 (last closing date before the transaction announcement)

, 2020 (last closing date before the transaction announcement) Secondary exchange offer: 56 Worldline shares in exchange for 29 Ingenico shares

Secondary cash offer: €123.10 per Ingenico share

Pro forma for the proposed distribution, adjusted terms of the tender offer would be as follows:

Primary Offer: 11 Worldline shares and €152.1 in cash for 7 Ingenico shares, translating into an offer price of €121.90 as of January 31 st , 2020 (last closing date before the transaction announcement)

, 2020 (last closing date before the transaction announcement) Secondary exchange offer: 109 Worldline shares in exchange for 57 Ingenico shares 1

Secondary cash offer: €121.90 per Ingenico share

Ingenico shareholders will be able to elect one or a combination of the secondary offers, subject to proration and allocation adjustments that will ensure that, in the aggregate, the number of shares issued and the amount of cash paid shall be equal to those if all shares had been tendered into the Primary Offer.

The offer terms for Ingenico OCEANEs would remain unchanged. Holders of Ingenico OCEANEs will have the option to receive either a cash or mixed offer:

Cash offer: €179.0 for each Ingenico OCEANE

Mixed offer: 4 Worldline shares and €998 in cash offered for 7 OCEANEs tendered, translating into an offer price of €179.0 per OCEANE as of January 31st, 2020

Based on the secondary exchange offer parity announced on February 3, 2020, on Worldline's share price of €63.75 as of the last closing date before the transaction announcement and on the proposed dividend of €1.20 per Ingenico share





