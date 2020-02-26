TOKYO, February 25 (WNM/Reuters/Yuka Obayashi) - Japan will launch a review by the end of June aimed at tightening conditions for the export of coal-fired power plants, environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi said. The move follows global criticism over the Japanese government's support for building coal-fired plants in countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as the roll-out of new plants in Japan. Koizumi, son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi and tipped as a future prime minister ...

