RiverRain Productions: How Director Tim Chey Shot '20 Minutes' Movie in Real Time

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / The new movie, '20 Minutes' from director Tim Chey has a real-time ticking clock.

'20 Minutes' is about an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii changes the lives of twelve people when they discover they have twenty minutes to live.

"All of the scenes are in real time," says Tim Chey. "But obviously there are flashback scenes. Otherwise, the film would be really twenty minutes." he laughs.

As the countdown begins, each scene is in real-time with the clock ticking down from 20 minutes to 1 minute left.

The characters in the film range from a white nationalist and a black militant; to a conservative Republican and a liberal Democrat; to an atheist and a Believer; to a Japanese billionaire and a Native Hawaiian - all seeking refuge as the missile approaches.

"No matter what background or tribe they come from, they all come together in the end," adds Chey. "It makes for a quite tearful ending."

"It's a fascinating hodge-podge of characters in this intense soup," says a spokesperson for RiverRain Productions, "and it makes for an incredibly intense film. We're so proud of Tim and this latest film."

The film is set to hit theaters on September 25, 2020.

The film had its premiere at Fox Studios in Los Angeles and the film also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. It was advertised heavily in all the trades with full one-page ads.

Chey's previous film, "The Islands' had a national theater release in December 2019 into over 45 cities nationwide. The film was nominated for "Best Picture of the Year' by one film critics association.

"It's totally profound as we approach death to see how insignificant politics and race become," says Chey, who was in Hawaii at the time of the false missile alert that struck 1.5 million cell phones and caused state-wide panic. "This is why I made the film."

Chey is one of the top faith-based producers in the U.S. having directed and produced over 13 films, including "Freedom' (Cuba Gooding, Jr., Sharon Leal), "The Islands' (Mira Sorvino, John Savage), and "Epic Journey' for Daystar TV.

"20 Minutes"

In Theaters September 2020

Twitter: https://twitter.com/20Minutes11

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/20MinutesMovie

Official Site: http://20MinutesMovie.com

CONTACT:

Karen Stalberg

424 220 8172

karen@riverrainproductions.com

SOURCE: RiverRain Productions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577946/How-Director-Tim-Chey-Shot-20-Minutes-Movie-in-Real-Time