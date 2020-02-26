Meikles Ld - Notice to Shareholders

MEIKLES LIMITED

90 Speke Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 4 252068-71, Fax: + 263 4 252065/7

Email: reception@meikleslimited.co.zw

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DISPOSAL OF MEIKLES HOTEL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY, HOTEL BUSINESS AND RELATED HOTEL ASSETS.

The Directors wish to advise shareholders that the requisite terms for regularising the control of the Meikles Hotel to the Buyer per the Sale and Purchase Agreements have been met. The Buyer will take effective control of the Meikles Hotel on 1 March 2020.

By Order of the Board

Thabani Mpofu

Company Secretary

26 February 2020