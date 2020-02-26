Meikles Ld - Notice to Shareholders
London, February 25
MEIKLES LIMITED
90 Speke Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
Tel: +263 4 252068-71, Fax: + 263 4 252065/7
Email: reception@meikleslimited.co.zw
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
DISPOSAL OF MEIKLES HOTEL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY, HOTEL BUSINESS AND RELATED HOTEL ASSETS.
The Directors wish to advise shareholders that the requisite terms for regularising the control of the Meikles Hotel to the Buyer per the Sale and Purchase Agreements have been met. The Buyer will take effective control of the Meikles Hotel on 1 March 2020.
By Order of the Board
Thabani Mpofu
Company Secretary
26 February 2020