Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Unaudited Results and Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licenses in Guyana and Namibia, is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2019, alongside a corporate and operational update.

Results Highlights:

Financials

As at 31 December 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of CAD $25.4 million with no debt and remains fully funded for its share of further appraisal and exploration drilling at Orinduik Block offshore Guyana of up to US$120m (gross).

As at 31 December 2019, Eco had total assets of CAD $27 million, total liabilities of CAD $0.3 million and total equity of CAD $26.7 million.

Operations - Guyana

On 12 August 2019, the Company announced a major oil discovery on its Orinduik offshore petroleum license in Guyana (the "Guyana License"). Evaluation of logging data confirms that Jethro-1 is the first discovery on the Guyana License and comprises high quality oil-bearing sandstone 55m reservoir of Lower Tertiary age. The well was cased and is awaiting further evaluation to determine the appropriate appraisal activity.

On 16 September 2019, the Company announced a second oil discovery on the Guyana License. Evaluation of MWD, wireline logging and sampling of the oil confirms that Joe-1 is the second discovery on the Orinduik License and comprises a high-quality oil-bearing sandstone 16m reservoir with a high porosity of Upper Tertiary age.

Both wells were drilled within budget, with MWD logging tool and conventional wireline, and the reservoirs were considered to be high-quality sands with good permeability.

Fluid samples were taken in both of the wells and were sent for analysis by the Operator. Results of that testing confirm that the samples recovered to date from Jethro-1 and Joe-are mobile heavy crudes with high sulphur content.

Oil tested to date appears not dissimilar to the commercial heavy crudes currently in production in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, the Campos Basin in Brazil, Venezuela and Angola.

The Company has engaged a third-party consultant with heavy oil development and economics expertise to help conduct preliminary evaluations related to production schemes and commercialisation. Technical and commercial evaluation work is ongoing and the Company is considering alternatives for further drilling and testing and a number of development scenarios and production alternatives. The Company remains optimistic in considering the development scenarios and, as the project progresses, will provide further information on plans and timing.

On 3 February 2020, the Company announced the filing of a National Instrument 51-101 compliant resource report on the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, which included: Significant increase in Gross Prospective Resources to 5,141 MMBOE (771 MMBOE net to Eco) from previous estimate of Gross Prospective Resources of 3,981 MMBOE in March 2019. 22 prospects identified on Orinduik Block including 11 leads in the Upper Cretaceous horizon. Majority of the project leads have over a 30% or better chance of success (COS), enhanced by the recent discovery of light oil in the Carapa 1 well on the Kanuku block to the south of Orinduik. Leads in the Tertiary aged section estimated to contain 1,204 MMBOE. Leads in the Cretaceous section are estimated to contain approximately 3,936 MMBOE.



Outlook

Guyana

The Block operator has proposed a further fine tuning analysis of the upper cretaceous reservoirs, and the Operator has announced a plan to incorporate the Carapa well data into Orinduik's existing geological models and technical analysis over the coming period. Further, the partners plan to integrate the discoveries at Jethro and Joe with the Carapa discovery with the rest of the regional data now available and to incorporate this data into a reprocessing of the 3D seismic already shot on Orinduik. The intent is to provide further definition to the Cretaceous interpretation and target selection for drilling.

Geological modeling, prospects maturation and target selection on the Block are ongoing, and the JV Partners are working closely to agree the best work program to further explore the prospectivity of the license.

Multiple prospects are currently being reviewed with high-graded candidates under consideration for the next drilling programme.

Eco is fully funded and is pushing to drill a minimum of at least one upper Cretaceous target as soon as practically possible for its partners. Consideration is being given to prioritise a stacked multi-target well.

The Orinduik JV partners are Eco Atlantic (15% working interest ("WI")), Tullow Guyana B.V. ("Tullow") (Operator, 60% WI) and Total E&P Guyana B.V. ("Total") (25% WI).

Namibia

Eco continues to progress its various work programmes offshore Namibia.

Eco sees an increasing interest in Namibia by major companies and large IOCs. The Company plans to monitor near-term drilling activity in the region and will update the market on developments as appropriate.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"After completing a successful drilling campaign in 2019, we continue to benefit from a very strong balance sheet and remain fully funded to conduct further exploration and appraisal drilling activity on the Orinduik Block. Our recently updated CPR reaffirms the high prospectivity of the license and the considerable upside potential contained within the Tertiary and Cretaceous horizons. As such, the JV Partners are working on incorporating the learnings gained from other regional discoveries, such as the Carapa well result, into our existing geological models, as this will enable us to identify the most high value targets on the Block.

"While it is Eco's intention, and there remains the potential, to conduct a drilling program later this year, the need to integrate the new data learned from recent discoveries in the region into our understanding of the Block's geology may result in further drilling and appraisal activity taking place in H1 2021. However, a final decision on further drilling activity and the overall budget will be made in the coming months. It is important to note that we remain convinced of the significant upside of Orinduik, are well funded, have strong shareholders and partners, and are confident that further drilling activity will be conducted as soon as practically possible and will prove the Block's potential."

The Company's unaudited financial results for three and six months ended 30 September 2019, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis as at 31 December 2019, are available to download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 Assets Unaudited Audited Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 25,365,280 25,007,479 Short-term investments 74,818 74,818 Government receivable 50,102 33,104 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 65,632 80,926 25,555,832 25,196,327 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 1,489,971 1,489,971 Total Assets 27,045,803 26,686,298 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 194,782 423,513 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net 134,187 1,127,675 Total Liabilities 328,969 1,551,188 Equity Share capital 78,853,808 50,025,998 Restricted Share Units reserve 356,493 111,493 Warrants 70,280 52,775 Stock options 3,319,117 3,184,658 Accumulated deficit (55,882,864) (28,239,814 ) Total Equity 26,716,834 25,135,110 Total Liabilities and Equity 27,045,803 26,686,298



Income Statement

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue Income from farm-out agreement $ - $ 16,759,307 $ - $ 16,759,307 Interest income $ 105,802 47,877 $ 410,012 144,852 105,802 16,807,184 410,012 16,904,159 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 265,096 247,330 832,747 771,953 Professional fees 138,017 72,295 469,390 172,591 Operating costs (Notes 14) 1,456,929 1,891,595 16,531,606 3,656,989 General and administrative costs (Note 15) 500,998 337,005 1,510,568 968,458 Share-based compensation (Notes 9(i)) 59,504 1,487 7,527,865 4,460 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 939,036 (96,049 ) 1,180,886 (4,897 ) Total expenses 3,359,580 2,453,663 28,053,062 5,569,554 Net profit (loss) and comprehensive loss (3,253,778) 14,353,521 (27,643,050) 11,334,605 Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (0.02) 0.09 (0.15) 0.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 184,441,830 159,785,217 182,225,982 158,998,512



Cash Flow Statement

Nine months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Net profit (loss) from operations (27,643,050) 11,333,119 Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 7,527,865 5,946 Warrants issued for services 70,280 - Changes in non???cash working capital: Government receivable (16,998) 3,904 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (228,731) 46,053 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 15,294 48,330 Advance from and amounts owing to license partners (993,488) (8,043 ) (21,268,828) 11,429,309 Cash flow from financing activities Net proceeds from private placement 21,338,853 - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 126,000 - Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 161,776 - 21,626,629 - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 357,801 11,429,309 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 25,007,479 14,316,042 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 25,365,280 25,745,351



Basis of Preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Subsequent Events

On 9 January 2020, a director of the Company elected to exercise 350,000 options at an exercise price of $0.30. In order to effect a cashless exercise, as permitted under the Company's Stock Option Plan, and minimize dilution to shareholders, the Board agreed to issue 250,000 common shares in lieu of the 350,000 options intended to be exercised.

The Company also granted to the Company's IR and Marketing manager, options to subscribe for up to 200,000 Common Shares at a price of $1.20 per Share (the "Options"). The Options vest equally over three years with the first vesting period occurring on the date of issue and expire 5 years from the date of issue.

