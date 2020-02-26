AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Result of Placing under Placing Programme 26-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. 26 February 2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") Result of Placing under Placing Programme Further to the announcement made by the Company on 19 February 2020, the Company today announces that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of GBP7 million pursuant to the Placing under its Placing Programme which expires on 28 February 2020. Accordingly, an aggregate of 7,216,495 new Ordinary Shares have been issued and allotted conditionally upon admission at a price of 97 pence per Ordinary Share. Applications have been made for the admission of 7,216,495 new Ordinary Shares to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange Group plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 28 February 2020. Following Admission, the Company will have 158,774,746 Ordinary Shares in issue. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 158,774,746 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further information, please contact: AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 Laura Elkin Laura.elkin@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4869 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. A copy of the Prospectus is available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1] as well as on the Company's website: https://www.aewukreit.com/ [2]. Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Prospectus dated 1 March 2019. Important Notice This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum"), is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, and is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and are not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of each of them or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein. Liberum, nor any of its or their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for this announcement, its contents or otherwise in connection with it or any other information relating to the Company, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic format. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein is for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions), any member state of the European Economic Area (other than the United Kingdom), Australia, Canada, South Africa, Japan or to any person in any of those jurisdictions or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. The offer of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing (the "Offer") and the distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this announcement or any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, the securities referred to herein to any person in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities to which this announcement relates have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any regulating authority or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States or to US persons unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state law. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or to any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 48891 EQS News ID: 983633 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=983633&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5330c60fd5d7a5f2d100482808332921&application_id=983633&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)