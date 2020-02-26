Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Directorate Change 26-Feb-2020 / 07:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Non-Executive Board changes Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH Plc" or "Company"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces the appointment of Andy Stuart as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Stuart was until recently President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, the largest cruise line of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Board members Thierry Edmond Déau and Thomas Josef Maier will step down as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, effective from the meeting of the Board on 24 February 2020. Both Mr Déau and Mr Maier, having decided not to stand for re-election at the next AGM, agreed to step down early to allow new board members to join as soon as practically possible. The process of appointing an additional Non-Executive Director, with experience in a UK Plc context is underway. Mr. Stuart worked for Norwegian Cruise Line for more than 30 years and prior to becoming President and Chief Executive Officer, he fulfilled a number of senior executive roles including Chief Operator Officer and Executive Vice President, a role in which he oversaw global sales and passenger services. Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Global Ports Holding, said: "I am delighted to welcome Andy Stuart to the Board. His vast experience of the cruise industry over a period of more than 30 years, makes him a valuable addition to the team. We look forward to benefiting from his insights as we continue the expansion of our cruise port business. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Thierry and Thomas for their service and insight to the Board and the company during its early years as a UK Plc." There are no matters that require disclosure in accordance with paragraph 9.6.13R of the UKLA's Listing Rules. CONTACT For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: BOA TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 48892 EQS News ID: 983693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 26, 2020 02:04 ET (07:04 GMT)