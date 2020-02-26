Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
25.02.20
15:31 Uhr
2,290 Euro
-0,210
-8,40 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,520
2,640
09:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC2,290-8,40 %