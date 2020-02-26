Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901295 ISIN: FR0000130650 Ticker-Symbol: DSY1 
Tradegate
26.02.20
08:08 Uhr
145,35 Euro
+0,70
+0,48 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,35
146,65
09:22
146,45
146,50
09:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE145,35+0,48 %