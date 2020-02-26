Intertops Poker is treating its German players to a week of special tournaments and big prizes with its latest promotion

Poker players in Germany can take part in a week of freerolls and tournaments thanks to Intertops Poker and its latest promo, Players Delight.

The Intertops Poker team has put together a packed schedule of freerolls and special tournaments with plenty of big prizes up for grabs.

The full schedule can be found below:

MONDAY

MONDAY MADNESS part 1 4

Top 3 players receive a free ticket!*

Freerolls Texas Hold'em NL

Starting times: 1:05 pm 4:05 pm 7:05 pm 10:05 pm (all times in EST)

60 min late reg

*Top 3 players of each tournament receive a free ticket for our Sunday Sundowner!

TUESDAY

CARIB FLAVOUR part 1 4

Top 5 players receive a free ticket!**

Freerolls Texas Hold'em NL

Starting times: 1:05 pm 4:05 pm 7:05 pm 10:05 pm

60 min late reg

** Top 5 players of each tournament receive a free ticket for our WSOP St. Maarten 'step 2' satellite!

WEDNESDAY

Win free spins free bets!

Freerolls Texas Hold'em NL

Starting times for 'win your spins': 1:05 pm 7:05 pm

Starting time for 'win your bets': 4:05 pm

60 min late reg

THURSDAY

Win free tournament tickets / **

Freerolls Texas Hold'em NL

Starting times: 1:05 pm 4:05 pm / 7:05 pm 10:05 pm **

60 min late reg

* Top 3 players of each tournament receive a free ticket for our Sunday Sundowner!

** Top 5 players of each tournament receive a free ticket for our WSOP St. Maarten 'step 2' satellite!

FRIDAY

TGIF $500 GTD pt 1 4

Texas Hold'em NL

Starting times: 1:05 pm 4:05 pm 7:05 pm 10:05 pm

Buy-in fee: $7 $0.70

60 min late reg

TUES/ WED/ THURS

Piggy bank $1,000 GTD

R&A, Texas Hold'em NL

Starting time: 8 pm

Buy-in fee: $10 $1

60 min late reg

The Intertops Poker Manager, John Murphy, said: "Intertops Poker has a large and loyal player-base in Germany and we wanted to reward our fans with a week of special tournaments.

"We have a put together a thrilling and exciting schedule starting from today with some incredible prizes up for grabs so make sure you take part."

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has just undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile.

