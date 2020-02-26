Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA0G ISIN: NL0000009165 Ticker-Symbol: HNK1 
Tradegate
26.02.20
09:18 Uhr
97,50 Euro
+0,80
+0,83 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,48
97,62
09:22
97,56
97,58
09:22
PR Newswire
26.02.2020 | 09:03
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heineken Unveils New "When You Drive, Never Drink" Campaign Featuring Two Formula 1 World Champions

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken has launched a new When You Drive, Never Drink responsible consumption campaign featuring father and son duo, and former Formula 1 World Champions, Keke and Nico Rosberg.

Through a relatable story of familial rivalry where the pair compete with each other in activities such as tennis and fishing, the TV commercial highlights that no matter how confident a driver you are, the best driver is always the one that doesn't drink and drive. Watch the new commercial here.

The insight for the campaign was drawn from Heineken's global research on drink driving triggers.[1] This shows that overconfidence in driving ability after consuming alcohol is a key cause of drink driving. The research also showed that the prominence of alcohol-free options, including Heineken 0.0, made a positive impact on drink driving behaviour.

Gianluca Di Tondo, Senior Global Brand Director Heineken said; "For our When You Drive, Never Drink campaign to have impact, we first needed to delve into the deep-rooted causes of drink-driving. Our global research discovered that, while people don't set out to drink and drive, often when we're at the point of decision making, our good intentions falter in the face of temptation. These insights have given us the opportunity to better target our marketing to make real impact by developing a new communications campaign which focusses on the root causes of drink driving."

Nico Rosberg, Heineken's When You Drive Never Drink ambassador said: "Heineken has devoted part of its F1 partnership to conveying a clear and compelling responsibility message that I myself share - one that leaves consumers in no doubt - when you drive, you never drink. The latest campaign conveys a really powerful message that, regardless of whether you're a professional driver or not, abstinence behind the wheel is the only option."

The campaign includes a 30, 60 and 95 second film, supporting digital and social assets and will be launched in multiple countries around the world. The film can be viewed on TV, online and across social media and is available in different formats. Heineken will continue to communicate a powerful When You Drive, Never Drink message to a global audience through F1 circuit branding, TV, digital activations, live fan experiences and events, dedicated PR initiatives and packaging/point-of-sale activations.

HEINEKEN is committed to responsible consumption and uses the power of the global Heineken brand to make moderate drinking cool. Every year, the company directs 10% of media spend to promoting responsible drinking across all operating companies selling Heineken, with a special focus on When You Drive, Never Drink.

[1] 1,000 drivers aged 25-54 in 10 markets (10,000 total) who consume alcohol at least once a month. Markets: Brazil, China, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN3pKkuYqtM
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095256/Nico_and_Keke_Rosberg.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095257/Heineken_TV_commercial.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095258/When_You_Drive_Never_Drink.jpg

Heineken launches a new 'When You Drive Never Drink' responsible consumption campaign featuring father and son and former F1 Champions Nico and Keke Rosberg

Heineken's new TV commercial shows that no matter how confident a driver you are, the best driver is always the one that doesn't drink and drive

Heineken's 'When You Drive Never Drink' campaign featured father and son duo and former F1 Champions Nico and Keke Rosberg
HEINEKEN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire