Elon Musk has spoken of the "exponential" ramp-up of its solar glass tile at the Buffalo factory. Panasonic's tiles never made the cut for that product.From pv magazine USA. According to Tuesday's Nikkei Asian Review, "Tesla and Panasonic are scrapping their partnership in producing solar cells after years of struggling to ramp up output at the Gigafactory 2 in upstate New York." Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky immediately issued a response: "Tesla informed us that they have not only met, but exceeded their next hiring commitment in Buffalo. As of today, Tesla said they have more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...