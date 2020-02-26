Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced two appointments in Spain, naming Alejandro Lovera as Head of Executive and Professional Lines and Silvia Sanchez as Head of Operations.

"We are pleased to continue to expand our team in Spain with these two highly experienced professionals. Alejandro will oversee our financial lines underwriting, bringing policies backed by BHSI's stability and financial strength to customers in Spain, while Silvia will enhance our ability to provide excellent and efficient service," said Ignacio Almazan, Country Manager, Spain, BHSI.

Alejandro has spent nearly 15 years in the commercial insurance industry, most of it specializing in financial lines. Before joining BHSI, he was Financial Lines Manager, Iberia Portugal at Chubb European Group in Spain. He holds a law degree from the Universidad Complutense in Madrid.

Silvia comes to BHSI with 15 years of experience in operations, legal and compliance in the commercial insurance industry, most recently as Operations Director for RSA in Spain. Silvia holds a law degree from the Universidad Complutense in Madrid.

Alejandro and Silvia are based in BHSI's office in Madrid. Alejandro can be reached at alejandro.lovera@bhspecialty.com, Silvia can be reached at silvia.sanchez@bhspecialty.com.

