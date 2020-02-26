Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854009 ISIN: US6658591044 Ticker-Symbol: NT4 
Frankfurt
26.02.20
08:07 Uhr
83,50 Euro
-5,00
-5,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,00
83,50
10:05
83,00
83,50
10:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION83,50-5,65 %