EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 FEBRUARY 2020 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: AS TALLINK GRUPP FDR Trading in the shares of AS Tallink Grupp FDR has been suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 12:00 EET. The company will disclose further information. Identifiers: Trading code: TALLINK ISIN code: FI4000349378 id: 163393 Orderbook has been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260