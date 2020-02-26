Bill Gates former security detail, Jay Hart, is appointed Director of Security for Florida company

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Jay Hart, security expert and former law enforcement officer, is the new Director of Security for Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, FL. In this position, Hart will work for Brosnan Risk Consultants, a security consulting firm with contracts across the U.S.

Hart is a 30-year veteran of Florida law enforcement with an extensive resume. He has worked in various departments of law enforcement, including Road Patrol, Field Training Officer, Mounted Unit, Narcotics, and Undercover Colombian Money Laundering. He has also held the positions of Lieutenant, Watch Commander, Executive Officer and District Commander.

Hart also has 12 years of experience working in private security. He is the founder and owner of MCAlert.net (MCA), a cloud-based communication tool used to send mass text and quickly. The MCA application is a tool used by community leaders to keep their communities informed quickly and accurately during emergency situations and other community-wide events.

Rosemary Square is a destination that boasts luxury living, shopping, dining, and entertainment located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Related Group, owner of Rosemary Square are breaking ground on 22 story office building along with a 21 story luxury apartments and retail space on the first floor. Their website showcases stories from neighborhood business owners, residents, visitors and more. It is a well-connected community that has blossomed in the 20 years since its creation.

Hart has worked security for several high-profile clients, including singer Bruce Springsteen and Jane Forbes Clark, chair of the Baseball Hall of Fame board of directors, both of whom he has worked with for the past 13 years. Additionally, Hart's company worked a security detail for Bill Gates and family.

His position in security has allowed him access to some prestigious events, including a Hall of Fame induction where he had the opportunity to provide security for professional baseball players, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, and Chipper Jones during dinner.

Hart has also worked with Jeremy Jacobs, Owner of the Boston Bruins. "Along with providing security for his 280-acre estate in Wellington, Florida, I have been security for the Boston Bruins when they travel to Mr. Jacobs' estate, said Hart. "Typically, in the spring, when the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins they make the 55-mile trip up to his estate where he displays the finest cuisine prepared by his chef's from his worldwide company Delaware North. Upon arriving to the massive estate, the guys can ride motorcycles, fish, hit golf balls, drive golf carts around his estate, swim, play tennis, etc."

Hart's experience has taken him to many different places and given him experience providing security in a variety of situations. In his capacity as Director for Security, Hart will lend his experience and security expertise to the continued growth and safety of the community.



