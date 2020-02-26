Tri-Star Resources Plc - Directorship Changes at SPMP & Funding Update

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

26 February 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Directorship Changes at SPMP & Funding Update

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, announces directorship changes at its 40% owned investee company, Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), which owns an antimony and gold production facility in the Sultanate of Oman.

SPMP's CEO, Steven Din, has stepped down from his position to pursue other business interests and its current Chief Operating Officer, Joel Montgomery, has been appointed as acting CEO. The board of Tri-Star wishes Steven well in his future endeavours.

Additionally, further to the RNS dated 9 January 2020, negotiations between SPMP's shareholders regarding its funding arrangements continue, although the nature and timing of any final agreement remains uncertain.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notes to Editors:

Tri-Star's principal interest is in an antimony and gold production facility (the "SPMP Project"). The SPMP Project is based in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, and is being developed by Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 40% equity interest.