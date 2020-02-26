Say Allo: Love At First Swipe

Canada is warming up to dating apps, with nearly half of singles in Québec swiping right for love

MONTREAL, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / The Province of Québec, with over 3 million single people according to the recent census is seeing a surge of singles searching for a partner. According to a survey conducted by Léger, nearly half of Quebecers have tried a dating website or application. After a successful launch in Montréal last month with over 5,000 Montrealers downloading Say Allo, the smart dating app is hoping single Canadians in Ontario will fall in love with the artificially intelligent app as it launches in Toronto this Thursday.

Compatibility matters, even more so for women

According to a recent Pew Research study in the US, women are more likely to place greater emphasis on a potential match's profile than men, with 72% of the study respondents saying it was very important that the profiles they considered included the type of relationship the person was looking for, in addition to profile attributes like religion, occupation and height.

"Different than other dating apps, Say Allo doesn't ask you what you're looking for right off the bat," said Say Allo founder and CEO, Zackary Lewis. "Instead, we ask you the most important questions to forming initial compatibility, placing an emphasis on things like religion, income, politics, children, education, and when your last relationship ended, for example, and then we let the app learn the rest."

Compatibility science

Using a sophisticated learning algorithm that leverages machine learning and face-mapping technology, Say Allo continuously learns user behaviors, interests and physical attractions as users engage the app to present singles with an evolving user experience to find the most compatible connection. Say Allo also offers secure video meet-up inside the app, removing the need to immediately meet or chat outside of the app, or share sensitive personal information like a phone number or email address.

With deep roots in Montréal where the app was co-founded and developed, Say Allo also has a connection to Toronto where the app's compatibility algorithm was developed with renowned psychologist Dr. Brian Shaw, PhD, who was a co-developer of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). The result, an artificially intelligent dating app intended for more mature singles between their late 20s and 50s seeking compatible relationships.

About Say Allo

Say Allo is a smart dating app developed for people seeking compatible connections and is the first relationship discovery app that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) technology. Say Allo is available throughout Quebec and Ontario for both iOS and Android devices. For more information on Say Allo, visit: www.SayAllo.ca

