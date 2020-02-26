Technavio has been monitoring the global hydraulic elevators market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 586.46 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Elevators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 143-page report with TOC on "Hydraulic Elevators Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Type (Hole-less hydraulic elevators, Holed hydraulic elevators, and Roped hydraulic elevators), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the lower maintenance and higher safety of hydraulic elevators. In addition, advances in the field of elevator maintenance are anticipated to boost the growth of the hydraulics elevators market.

Hydraulic elevators comprise of fewer components than traction elevators which significantly reduces maintenance costs. In addition, hydraulic elevators are safer than traction elevators as they are hoisted in machine rooms that are fastened to the building structure. This ensures equal sharing of the load among building pillars. Moreover, rescue operations can be easily conducted in hydraulic elevators, whereas it is difficult in the case of a traction elevator if it is stuck. Owing to many such advantages, hydraulic elevators are preferred in residential operations, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Hydraulic Elevators Market Companies:

Bucher Industries AG

Bucher Industries AG operates its business through segments such as Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The company offers various hydraulic components such as pumps, valves, motors, cylinders, and elevator drives for hydraulic elevators.

CIRCOR International Inc.

CIRCOR International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Energy, Aerospace Defense, and Industrial. The company offers pumps for hydraulic elevators and other applications.

Delta Elevator Co. Ltd.

Delta Elevator Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Hydraulic passenger elevators, Traction Passenger Elevators, MRL Passenger Elevators, Freight Elevators, Material Lifts, and Elevator Controllers. The company offers hydraulic passenger elevators for malls, plazas, apartments, commercial developments, schools, hospitals, and churches.

GAL Manufacturing Company LLC

GAL Manufacturing Company LLC operates its business through segments such as Fixtures, Door equipment, and Controllers. The company offers electronic controllers, safety controls, fixtures, and various door equipment such as operators, clutches, interlocks, and switches for elevators.

KLEEMANN HELLAS SA

KLEEMANN HELLAS SA operates its business through segments such as Elevators, Cabins, Escalators and moving walks, Parking systems, Marine, and Accessibility. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic lifts for residential applications. Some of the key offerings include FlexyLIFT, Maison One, and MaisonLIFT Plus.

Technavio has segmented the hydraulic elevators market based on the type and region.

Hydraulic Elevators Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Hole-less hydraulic elevators

Holed hydraulic elevators

Roped hydraulic elevators

Hydraulic Elevators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

