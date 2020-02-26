Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 25-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.42p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.88p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---