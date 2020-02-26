Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-02-26 12:17 CET -- Trading with AS Tallink Grupp shares (TAL1T, ISIN code EE3100004466) will be resumed today, on February 26, 2020 at 13:30 EET. Order management is possible as of 13:20 EET. All orders submitted prior trading halt will be cancelled. Trading was suspended based on the request of AS Tallink Grupp due to announcement of essential information. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
