Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will attend and participate in several events and conferences in the City of Toronto from February 29 to March 4, 2020 including:

The Metals Investor Forum ("MIF") - February 29-March 1, 2020, at the Delta Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto;

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") - March 1-4, 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street, Toronto;

Participation at the Nevada Mineral Exploration Coalition, March 1-4, 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street, Toronto;

The Precious Metals Summit in Partnership with the PDAC - March 3-4, 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street, Toronto;

Ely Gold invites all stakeholders to visit the Ely Gold Royalties Team during the PDAC at booth #3012; at the Nevada Mineral Exploration Coalition at Booth #7017N, and to attend the MIF where Mr. Trey Wasser, President and CEO of Ely Gold Royalties will be presenting on March 1, 2020 at 10:00 am EST.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver-based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and Quebec. Its current portfolio includes 36 Deeded Royalties and 22 properties optioned to third parties. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes producing royalties, fully permitted mines and development projects that are at or near producing mines. The Company is actively seeking opportunities to purchase existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company's option properties are expected to produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale agreements. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to generate third-party royalty agreements, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties.

