At its extraordinary meeting on January 20, 2020, on the recommendation of shareholder Dongfeng Motor Group Company Ltd, Peugeot S.A.'s (Paris:UG) Supervisory Board decided to appoint You Zheng as a member of the Supervisory Board to replace An Tiecheng, who has resigned.

The appointment took effect immediately and will run for the remainder of An Tiecheng's term of office, i.e., until the Shareholders' Meeting called in 2022 to approve the financial statements for the year ending 2021.

At its meeting on February 25, 2020, the Supervisory Board, on the recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, appointed You Zheng as a member of the Finance and Audit Committee and of the Strategy Committee, and as Chairman of the Asia Business Development Committee.

Louis Gallois said that he was delighted to have You Zheng on the Supervisory Board, noting that his international experience and skills in the automotive industry will be of great value.

The decision to appoint You Zheng will be submitted for ratification at the Peugeot S.A. Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 14, 2020 at the Company's registered office.

