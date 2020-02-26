The primary battery market is poised to grow by USD 4.39 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Primary Battery Market Analysis Report by Type (Alkaline battery, Lithium battery, and Others), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the growing demand for portable medical equipment. In addition, the increased demand from the consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending is anticipated to boost the growth of the primary battery market.

The demand for portable devices in the healthcare industry is increasing because they are powered by pulse power and batteries. Medical devices such as surgical saws, drills, and infusion pumps are powered by primary lithium batteries. Such batteries deliver long-term power solutions to high-end, sophisticated portable devices such as electrocardiograms (EKGs) and portable defibrillators. For instance, Tadiran Batteries developed a high-energy lithium battery, which has an extended battery life of more than three decades and makes portable devices more efficient. Similarly, vendors such as Saft provide a wide range of batteries with different outputs. Thus, the growing demand for portable medical equipment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Primary Battery Market Companies:

Duracell Inc.

Duracell Inc. offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as Ultra Alkaline AA Batteries, Ultra Alkaline AAA Batteries, Ultra Alkaline C Batteries, Ultra Alkaline D Batteries, Ultra Alkaline 9V Batteries, and Lithium coin batteries.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc. offers products through the following business units: the Americas and International. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as Energizer MAX Alkaline, Energizer Ultimate Lithium Batteries with a 10-year shelf life and leak proof protection.

Enersys

Enersys operates under various business segments, namely the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company offers a wide range of premium flooded and sealed batteries such as CYCLON battery and SBS battery.

FDK Corp.

FDK Corp. offers products through the Batteries business segment. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as Universal Power, High Power, and Premium with leak proof protection.

Maxell Holdings Ltd.

Maxell Holdings Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Energy, Industrial Materials, and Electronic Appliances and Consumer Products. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries, coin type Lithium batteries, and silver oxide batteries.

Primary Battery Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Alkaline battery

Lithium battery

Others

Primary Battery Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

