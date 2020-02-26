Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQB: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start-up of the 2020 winter drill program (the "Program") on its three gold properties located in the Timmins gold camp, Ontario. The Program plans for 5,000 meters of diamond drilling utilizing two drill rigs on the Company's Munro-Croesus, Golden Perimeter and Golden Mile properties.

The Program will be targeting: 1) known zones of high-grade gold mineralization; 2) areas of surface geochemical and geophysical anomalies; 3) flexures along major regional structural breaks which are known to host gold within the greater Timmins gold camp; and 4) potential intrusive-related gold prospects.

Particular emphasis will be given to the Munro-Croesus property and its historically mined, high-grade gold mineralization. Past diamond drilling by the previous owners in 2011 intersected 18.79 g/t Au over 4.1 meters in the hanging wall to the mined Croesus Vein and recent geological interpretative work by HighGold indicates there may be an opportunity to identify unmined portions of the historic Croesus Vein within close proximity of surface. The Company also plans to drill test other gold bearing quartz vein systems mapped on the Munro-Croesus property as it develops a property-scale exploration model. The majority of these vein systems have had no prior drilling.

For additional detail on the Timmins properties and the 2020 drill program, click here for a Proactive Investors interview with HighGold CEO Darwin Green.

About HighGold's Timmins Properties

HighGold owns 100% of each of its three Timmins properties. The Munro-Croesus Gold Project is located approximately 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Timmins, is proximal to the Porcupine-Destor and Pipestone Faults, and located approximately three kilometers (1.9 miles) northwest and along trend of Pan American Silver's multi-million ounce Fenn-Gib gold deposit. Mining occurred intermittently at Munro-Croesus between 1915 and 1936. The Golden Mile 86 square kilometer (33 square mile) property is located nine kilometers (5.6 miles) northeast of Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit in Timmins. The Golden Perimeter properties (two blocks) are located to the south and southeast of Timmins on the south edge of the Shaw dome structure.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

On Behalf of HighGold Mining Inc.

"Darwin Green"

President & CEO

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., VP Exploration for HighGold Mining Inc. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

