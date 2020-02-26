Rekor Systems, Inc.: Brite Selects Rekor to Provide Industry Leading Vehicle Recognition Solutions to Its U.S. Client Base Following Comprehensive Evaluation

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has been selected by Brite Computers ("Brite"), a leader in public safety systems integration, as their sole ALPR solution that they will offer to their extensive customer base comprised of law enforcement and state and local governments. Brite will be a premier reseller of Rekor's AI and deep machine learning technology. With hundreds of existing clients across the nation, Brite is an industry-leading organization that designs, installs, and services leading innovative technologies for law enforcement.

Brite conducted extensive research and re-evaluation of the ALPR market to understand the current state of technology and to ensure its customers have the most complete solution available. Brite previously partnered with Motorola Solutions for ALPR and has now selected Rekor's vehicle recognition solution to meet the current and future needs of its customers.

Trevor Smith, EVP of Sales and Marketing, Brite commented, "Rekor has developed the most innovative, flexible and accurate vehicle recognition software technology on the market. The software-based solution eliminates the constraint of proprietary, expensive ALPR camera systems by utilizing nearly any existing IP cameras. Utilizing IP cameras allows departments to expand ALPR deployments and better protect its community, all at the same cost. After being in the ALPR space for over a decade, Brite re-evaluated the market and explored new and innovative automatic license plate recognition technology. After a thorough evaluation of the technologies, we were impressed with the capabilities of the Rekor platform. We're incredibly excited to grow this partnership and bring a strong product to our customers."

"We are proud that Brite has chosen to adopt our vehicle recognition software as the best choice for their customers. Brite has a comprehensive client base that will be advantaged by our solutions - including our Watchman software that can turn any IP security camera into a robust vehicle recognition system," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor.

Rekor's software and cameras can be deployed to support any application without long installation delays. Rekor's solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, type, and color of a vehicle. This can represent substantial savings compared to traditional optical character recognition license plate reading technology.

To learn more about Rekor's vehicle recognition software, please visit our website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

About Brite

Focused on Public Safety since 1999, Brite provides innovative technologies that deliver safety for officers, improve efficiency of a wide variety of tasks and enhance incident response times. With an ever-changing market, Brite's customer-focused team combines industry knowledge with leading innovative technologies to provide solutions that address the needs in the vehicle, at the real time crime center, during investigations or back at headquarters. Brite is committed to providing a relationship you can count on now and well into the future with best in class service before and after the sale, quality products and proactive recommendations for secure and stable IT environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the sections in our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

