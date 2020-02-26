The automotive ADAS sensors market is expected to grow by USD 24.96 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

With major OEMs and tier-I players working toward automated driving, ADAS sensors are increasingly being incorporated in vehicles. Aggressive steps are being taken to achieve level-3 and level-4 vehicle automation standards. Companies such as Aptiv, Continental, Robert Bosch, AUDI, Mercedes-Benz, and Google are working toward the autonomous driving concept. The increase in demand for vehicles equipped with semi-autonomous functionalities and the introduction of self-driving cars (by Mercedes-Benz and BMW) will contribute to the increased demand for automotive ADAS sensor. Thus, the progression towards autonomous vehicles will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, growing popularity of CMOS image sensor in camera-based ADAS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market: Growing popularity of CMOS image sensor in camera-based ADAS

Growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS is an emerging trend in the automotive electronics space. Previously, the expensive CCD technology was used in automotive cameras. The use of the technology led to image distortion and slow analog-to-digital conversion. Lately, OEMs have shifted their focus toward CMOS image sensors in camera modules. The sensors comprise of noise-correction technologies, charge-to-voltage conversion technologies, digitized circuits, and amplifiers. These sensors help generate blur-free rear-view images, despite visibility issues. The increased installation of convenience and safety-related functionalities in automobiles further leads to the high demand for CMOS image sensors. Consequently, the increased focus on consumer safety has further impacted the demand for CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS systems.

"Factors such as the increasing use of LiDAR in road asset management, and growing popularity of modular automotive reference system platform will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive ADAS sensors market by product (radar sensor, image sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor and LiDAR sensor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The European region led the automotive ADAS sensors market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth as the APAC region is home to global automobile manufacturers and major luxury brands.

