Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices.

Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 27 February, 2020:



Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Partition ID old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID new

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG ELG DE0005677108 GER0 56 SDX1 55

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ADL DE0005008007 SDX1 55 GER0 56

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG NEUE ADL2 DE000A254W78 SDX1 59 GER0 56

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG Z.UMT. ADLU DE000A254V20 SDX1 59 GER0 56



As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index.

Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted.



If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline,

tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

