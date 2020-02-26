Popular CBD Brands: Coronavirus: CDC Warns Spread Of Virus to U.S.A. is "Inevitable" - Can CBD Help You Stay Healthy?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / On Tuesday, 2/25/2020 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of the "inevitable" spread of the coronavirus in the United States. Worldwide confirmed Coronavirus cases area at 81,234 and 2,769 Deaths, and climbing. [1]

Lack of sleep increases your chances of getting sick by compromising your immune system. Studies show that people who don't get quality sleep or enough sleep are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus, such as the Coronavirus. Lack of sleep can also affect how fast you recover if you do get sick. [2]

CBD & the Coronavirus

Currently, there is no vaccine for the Coronavirus so the best ways to protect yourself are:

#1 - Get an optimal amount of sleep (7-8hrs each night)

#2 - Wash your hands regularly wash your hands,

#3 - Eat a healthy diet

In general, for most people, CBD oil has a relaxing and may be effective for a wide range sleep disorders, such as insomnia, Insomnia, Sleep apnea & Restless legs syndrome (RLS). CBD taken at nighttime as part of a bedtime regime produces a restful sleep, by helping the mind and body relax and generating a feeling of calmness, not the alertness which CBD can produce if taken during the daytime. This bidirectional effect of CBD is the result of balancing the endocannabinoid system.

Furthermore, according to Bradley E. Alger, a leading scientist in the study of endocannabinoids with a PhD from Harvard in experimental psychology:

"With complex actions in our immune system, nervous system, and virtually all of the body's organs, the endocannabinoids are literally a bridge between body and mind . By understanding this system, we begin to see a mechanism that could connect brain activity and states of physical health and disease." [3]

How to Take the Medicine: Dosage and Delivery

It is suggested that patients work with a health care practitioner experienced in recommending CBD or medicinal cannabis so that dosage and delivery methods can be developed and fine-tuned on an individual basis. At the same time, educated and aware patients can be their own highly informed health consultants.

Oral consumption is recommended as it usually lasts the whole night. Always start with the micro dose to test sensitivity and go up as needed within the dosing range before going to the next, until symptoms subside. The micro to standard dose is usually recommended to treat insomnia and sleep apnea. When relaxing most people find they need a dose, between 15-40 mg. CBD taken as a tincture will aid in a restful six to seven hours of sleep.

