Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - A ½ day conference at which - by invitation only - investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors, individual investors, and hedge fund industry experts hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on the minds of investors considering using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, more traditional investments in their portfolios. A very timely conference, in the midst of market volatility and uncertainty.

WHAT: An Exclusive Investor Conference featuring 6 of the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners

WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

2:00pm - 5:00pm



WHERE: The Albany Club

91 King Street East, Toronto, ON

WHO: Rob Anton, Managing Director and Partner,

Next Edge Capital

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 1-year Return in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category)



Jay Bala, Co-Founder, CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager,

AIP Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 1-year Return, Best 3-year Return and Best 5-year Return in the Private Debt category)



James Cole, SVP and Portfolio Manager,

Portland Investment Counsel

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 5-year Return, 2nd Place Winner for Best 1-year Return and 3rd Place Winner for Best 3-year Return in the Equity Focused category)



David Jeffrey, Portfolio Manager

MMCap Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 3-year Return in the Equity Focused category)



Sean Kallir, Portfolio Manager and CIO,

HGC Investment Management

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 1-year Return, Best 3-year Return, Best 5-year Return, Best 3-year Sharpe Ratio, and Best 5-year Sharpe Ratio in the Market Neutral category)



Timothy Shiu, Chief Investment Officer,

Lumen Asset Management

(Winner in 2019 for Best 5-year Sharpe Ratio in the Equity Focused category)

Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation and then face a panel of industry experts for a discussion about how and why their hedge fund will improve investment portfolio performance.

