AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronic-grade diamonds, announced today that it has been issued a patent by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent covers AKHAN's next-generation N-type diamond semiconductor system and diamond-based multilayer antireflective coating systems, key components in military aerospace sensor and detector applications, amongst other use cases.

The issued patent, No. 2737112, is another key addition to AKHAN's breakthrough Miraj Diamond intellectual property portfolio, and the Company's first European-issued patent. The technology enables breakthrough performance in semiconductor devices as well as new capabilities in optical sensing, detecting, and transmission. Through the integration of high-quality diamond in semiconductor electronics applications and multilayer materials, the novel systems allow for next-generation electronics performance, and optical components with ultra-hardness, scratch-resistance, high thermal conductivity, hydrophobicity, chemical and biological inertness, and with high transmittance at a variety of critical angles.

"Over the past few months, AKHAN has been issued a number of patents from around the world, and this latest from the European Union is further proof that we're world leaders in producing diamond technology for semiconductor application," said Adam Khan, Founder and CEO of AKHAN Semiconductor. "Diamond is proven to be the ideal material for semiconductors and crucial to making next generation electronics faster, more powerful and lightweight. Now that we've been issued the European patent, we look forward to building further relationships with various partners from across the continent who can benefit from this generational technology."

AKHAN's flagship Miraj Diamond Glass for consumer display is 6x stronger, 10x harder, and runs over 800x cooler than leading glass competitors like Gorilla Glass. The Company achieves this by coating standard commercial glass such as aluminosilicate, BK7, and Fused Silica with proprietary lab-grown nanocrystalline diamond. Diamond-based technology is capable of increasing power density as well as creating faster, lighter, and simpler devices for consumer use.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of electronics-grade diamonds as functional semiconductors. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005478/en/

Contacts:

AKHAN Media Contact:

Rob Kreis

akhan@fischtankpr.com

www.akhansemi.com